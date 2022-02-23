Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-two brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, nine have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $58.05.

A number of research firms recently commented on PFE. Erste Group upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Independent Research raised shares of Pfizer to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.

In other news, EVP Douglas M. Lankler sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total value of $2,174,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alexander R. Mackenzie sold 41,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total transaction of $2,244,193.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer during the 3rd quarter valued at $291,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in Pfizer by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,032,765 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,443,000 after purchasing an additional 120,064 shares during the last quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in Pfizer by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 101,181 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,962,000 after purchasing an additional 2,929 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in Pfizer by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 45,815 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,794,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hillman Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hillman Capital Management Inc. now owns 169,105 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,622,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PFE traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $46.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,381,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,473,930. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $54.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.58. Pfizer has a one year low of $33.36 and a one year high of $61.71. The company has a market cap of $263.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.69.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.21. Pfizer had a net margin of 27.66% and a return on equity of 30.70%. The business had revenue of $23.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Pfizer will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 28th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 27th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently 47.62%.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

