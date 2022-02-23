PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY) Shares Sold by Advisor Resource Council

Advisor Resource Council decreased its stake in PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY) by 86.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,762 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,508 shares during the quarter. Advisor Resource Council’s holdings in PGIM Global High Yield Fund were worth $166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cooper Financial Group lifted its stake in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 7.7% in the third quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 11,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in PGIM Global High Yield Fund during the third quarter worth about $137,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its stake in PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 6.9% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 11,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 3.6% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 22,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 3.7% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 234,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,740,000 after purchasing an additional 8,337 shares during the period.

Get PGIM Global High Yield Fund alerts:

PGIM Global High Yield Fund stock opened at $13.72 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.24. PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc has a 1 year low of $13.62 and a 1 year high of $16.10.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th.

About PGIM Global High Yield Fund

PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc is a mutual fund-closed end investment company. Its portfolio invests in industries such as technology, telecom, cable, capital goods, media, healthcare, food, gaming, metals, and automotive. The company was founded on July 23, 2012 and is headquartered in Newark, NJ.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY).

Receive News & Ratings for PGIM Global High Yield Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PGIM Global High Yield Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.