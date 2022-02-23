Phantasma Reaches One Day Volume of $3.57 Million (SOUL)

Phantasma (CURRENCY:SOUL) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 23rd. Phantasma has a total market capitalization of $142.77 million and approximately $3.57 million worth of Phantasma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Phantasma has traded 31.3% lower against the US dollar. One Phantasma coin can currently be purchased for $1.37 or 0.00003638 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,691.49 or 1.00058291 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.16 or 0.00069455 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001390 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.42 or 0.00022362 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002291 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002662 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.98 or 0.00015868 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $126.46 or 0.00335715 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000752 BTC.

Phantasma Profile

SOUL is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 12th, 2018. Phantasma’s total supply is 104,185,056 coins. The Reddit community for Phantasma is https://reddit.com/r/phantasma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Phantasma’s official Twitter account is @phantasma_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Phantasma is phantasma.io . Phantasma’s official message board is steemit.com/@phantasma-io

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma describes itself as a fast, secure and scalable blockchain solution powered by the governance token SOUL and the energy token KCAL that allows for interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. With its staking mechanism, dual token system and non fungible tokens, it allows users to access digital goods & services such as communication, entertainment, marketplace and storage Chain swaps between NEO and Phantasma is already live, as it was a necessity to launch the blockchain. The next blockchain to be introduced to chain swaps was Ethereum. Ethereum and certain other coins are now swappable to Phantasma and able to be spent within the Phantasma ecosystem. Since the chain swap works in both directions, an ERC20 SOUL token was introduced. “

Phantasma Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantasma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phantasma should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Phantasma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

