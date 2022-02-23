Phillips Edison & Company Inc (NASDAQ:PECO) versus Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) Head to Head Analysis

Phillips Edison & Company Inc (NASDAQ:PECO) and Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Phillips Edison & Company Inc and Hersha Hospitality Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Phillips Edison & Company Inc N/A N/A N/A Hersha Hospitality Trust -15.94% -6.50% -2.22%

19.4% of Phillips Edison & Company Inc shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.7% of Hersha Hospitality Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 18.2% of Hersha Hospitality Trust shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Phillips Edison & Company Inc and Hersha Hospitality Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Phillips Edison & Company Inc N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Hersha Hospitality Trust $295.99 million 1.25 -$166.35 million ($1.65) -5.69

Phillips Edison & Company Inc has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Hersha Hospitality Trust.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Phillips Edison & Company Inc and Hersha Hospitality Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Phillips Edison & Company Inc 0 4 5 0 2.56 Hersha Hospitality Trust 1 5 1 0 2.00

Phillips Edison & Company Inc currently has a consensus price target of $33.14, suggesting a potential upside of 5.32%. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a consensus price target of $10.24, suggesting a potential upside of 9.09%. Given Hersha Hospitality Trust’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Hersha Hospitality Trust is more favorable than Phillips Edison & Company Inc.

Summary

Phillips Edison & Company Inc beats Hersha Hospitality Trust on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Phillips Edison & Company Inc Company Profile

Phillips Edison & Company Inc. is an owners and operators of omni-channel grocery-anchored neighborhood shopping centers. It owned equity interests in real estate properties, including wholly-owned real estate properties and shopping center properties. Phillips Edison & Company Inc. is based in CINCINNATI.

Hersha Hospitality Trust Company Profile

Hersha Hospitality Trust is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates hotels in urban gateway markets. Its hotel properties are located in in New York, Boston, Philadelphia, Washington, the District of Columbia, Miami, and select markets on the West Coast. The company was founded by Hasu P. Shah in May 1998 and is headquartered in Harrisburg, PA.

