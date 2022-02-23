Phocas Financial Corp. Cuts Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Phocas Financial Corp. cut its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,536 shares of the company’s stock after selling 310 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IWR. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $32,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at about $61,000.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWR opened at $75.11 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $78.83. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $69.10 and a 12 month high of $85.54.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.