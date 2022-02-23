Phocas Financial Corp. Increases Stock Position in F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB)

Phocas Financial Corp. boosted its stake in F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) by 0.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 324,164 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 2,401 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp.’s holdings in F.N.B. were worth $3,767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 14.1% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,519,291 shares of the bank’s stock worth $87,374,000 after acquiring an additional 931,335 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 892.6% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 121,773 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,432,000 after acquiring an additional 109,505 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 10.7% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 97,343 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,142,000 after acquiring an additional 9,407 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 591.4% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 278,065 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,429,000 after acquiring an additional 237,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 4.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 39,788 shares of the bank’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 1,708 shares in the last quarter. 77.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get F.N.B. alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on FNB shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of F.N.B. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of F.N.B. from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of F.N.B. from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.66.

NYSE:FNB opened at $13.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.24. F.N.B. Co. has a twelve month low of $10.51 and a twelve month high of $14.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.30. The business had revenue of $302.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.70 million. F.N.B. had a net margin of 30.30% and a return on equity of 8.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that F.N.B. Co. will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.02%.

F.N.B. Company Profile

F.N.B. Corp. is a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial services to consumers, corporations, governments, and small to medium-sized businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, and Other. The Community Banking segment includes commercial and consumer banking services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB).

Receive News & Ratings for F.N.B. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F.N.B. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.