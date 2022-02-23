Phocas Financial Corp. Raises Stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Phocas Financial Corp. grew its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp.’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $1,466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA boosted its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bbva USA now owns 1,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FRT stock opened at $118.31 on Wednesday. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $97.87 and a twelve month high of $140.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $128.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company has a market capitalization of $9.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.40, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.12.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.06. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 27.49% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The company had revenue of $254.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 5.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 131.69%.

Several research firms recently commented on FRT. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $142.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.55.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Company Profile

Federal Realty Investment Trust operates as an equity real estate investment trust. It owns, manages, and re-develops retail and mixed-use properties. The company was founded on January 1, 2022 and is headquartered in North Bethesda, MD.

