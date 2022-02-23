Phocas Financial Corp. Takes Position in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new stake in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX – ) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,928 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BX. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in The Blackstone Group by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,477,273 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,989,163,000 after buying an additional 1,691,281 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 6,334,322 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $736,843,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471,093 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,924,375 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,085,321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348,941 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 2,012.7% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,224,838 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $118,981,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166,862 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi bought a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $88,190,000. 61.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Blackstone Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of The Blackstone Group in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group to $176.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of The Blackstone Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Blackstone Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.40.

In related news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 37,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.39, for a total value of $5,039,625.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Vice Chairman Hamilton E. James sold 3,074,349 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.45, for a total transaction of $413,346,223.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,179,349 shares of company stock valued at $427,569,373. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of The Blackstone Group stock traded up $3.82 on Wednesday, reaching $125.44. 19,464 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,441,262. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $123.95 and its 200-day moving average is $127.62. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a one year low of $63.71 and a one year high of $149.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $86.16 billion, a PE ratio of 14.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.31.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The asset manager reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.34. The Blackstone Group had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 59.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This is an increase from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio is 71.25%.

About The Blackstone Group

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of its flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

