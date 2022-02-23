PIMCO Low Duration Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:LDUR) Trading Down 0.1%

PIMCO Low Duration Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:LDUR) dropped 0.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $99.13 and last traded at $99.29. Approximately 147,291 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 66% from the average daily volume of 88,665 shares. The stock had previously closed at $99.41.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.04.

Get PIMCO Low Duration Exchange-Traded Fund alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LDUR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of PIMCO Low Duration Exchange-Traded Fund by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 2,454 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of PIMCO Low Duration Exchange-Traded Fund by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 176,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,970,000 after purchasing an additional 29,838 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of PIMCO Low Duration Exchange-Traded Fund by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 696,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,858,000 after purchasing an additional 156,554 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of PIMCO Low Duration Exchange-Traded Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,858,000. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PIMCO Low Duration Exchange-Traded Fund by 42.4% in the 2nd quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 63,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,482,000 after purchasing an additional 18,983 shares during the period.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Low Duration Exchange-Traded Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Low Duration Exchange-Traded Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.