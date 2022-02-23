Pingtan Marine Enterprise (NASDAQ:PME) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pingtan Marine Enterprise (NASDAQ:PME) in a report issued on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

PME opened at $0.66 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.63. Pingtan Marine Enterprise has a 1 year low of $0.42 and a 1 year high of $1.64. The company has a market capitalization of $56.29 million, a PE ratio of -0.58 and a beta of -0.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in Pingtan Marine Enterprise by 123.9% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 81,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 45,144 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Pingtan Marine Enterprise by 51.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 62,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 20,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Pingtan Marine Enterprise by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 112,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 26,345 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd., through its subsidiary, engages in ocean fishing and sale of frozen marine catches. Its products include Japanese threadfin bream, red fish, ribbon fish, sea catfish, seabream, shrimp, silver pomfret, silver seaperch, slender shad, and spanish mackarel. The company was founded on February 27, 1998 and is headquartered in Fuzhou, China.

