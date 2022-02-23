Piper Sandler Increases BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) Price Target to $24.00

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by analysts at Piper Sandler to $24.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “in-line” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target indicates a potential upside of 43.71% from the company’s current price.

BCRX has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

BCRX stock traded down $1.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.70. The stock had a trading volume of 263,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,552,373. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $9.23 and a 1-year high of $19.99. The company has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.15 and a beta of 2.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.47.

In other news, CEO Jon P. Stonehouse sold 184,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total transaction of $2,767,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Yarlagadda S. Babu sold 30,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.20, for a total transaction of $367,220.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 219,100 shares of company stock worth $3,227,080. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its holdings in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 42,150.4% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 5,055,264 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $70,015,000 after buying an additional 5,043,299 shares during the period. RP Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $43,000,000. Sofinnova Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $20,920,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C boosted its holdings in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 618.6% during the 4th quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 1,686,140 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $23,353,000 after buying an additional 1,451,497 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $19,904,000. Institutional investors own 57.08% of the company’s stock.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a commercial-stage biotechnology company that discovers novel, oral, and small-molecule medicines. The firm focuses on the treatment of rare diseases in which unmet medical needs exist and an enzyme in the biological pathway of the disease. Its programs include BCX9930, an oral Factor D inhibitor for the treatment of complement-mediated diseases, BCX9250, an ALK-2 inhibitor for the treatment of fibrodysplasia ossificans progressiva, and galidesivir, a potential treatment for marburg virus disease and yellow fever.

