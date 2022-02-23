Pixelworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PXLW) Shares Acquired by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pixelworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PXLW) by 117.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 721,162 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 389,646 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Pixelworks were worth $3,447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Pixelworks in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Pixelworks during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Pixelworks by 104.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,637 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 6,953 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new position in shares of Pixelworks in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Pixelworks in the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Institutional investors own 39.88% of the company’s stock.

In other Pixelworks news, Director Daniel Heneghan sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.20, for a total transaction of $78,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Todd Debonis sold 58,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.23, for a total value of $189,859.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 75,030 shares of company stock valued at $271,897 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Pixelworks stock opened at $3.06 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Pixelworks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.63 and a 1 year high of $7.90. The company has a market cap of $162.87 million, a PE ratio of -6.51 and a beta of 2.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.50.

Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.02. Pixelworks had a negative net margin of 47.70% and a negative return on equity of 34.54%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Pixelworks, Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on PXLW shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pixelworks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, January 22nd. Colliers Securities raised shares of Pixelworks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Pixelworks in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.69.

Pixelworks

Pixelworks, Inc engages in the design and development integrated circuits used in electronic display devices. It offers consumer electronics and professional display products, video delivery, and streaming solutions for content service providers. Its product category consists of ImageProcessor integrated circuits (ICs), video co-processor ICs, and transcode ICs.

