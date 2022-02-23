Pizza Trading 18.6% Lower Over Last Week (PIZZA)

Pizza (CURRENCY:PIZZA) traded up 3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 23rd. One Pizza coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0125 or 0.00000033 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Pizza has traded 18.6% lower against the dollar. Pizza has a market capitalization of $388,470.12 and $2.00 worth of Pizza was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00008184 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.34 or 0.00060363 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00005728 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $125.00 or 0.00323354 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000621 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About Pizza

Pizza (PIZZA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 18th, 2016. Pizza’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,976,128 coins. The official message board for Pizza is medium.com/@PIZZA.USDE . The official website for Pizza is pizza.live . Pizza’s official Twitter account is @pizza_coin

According to CryptoCompare, “PizzaCoin is a cryptocurrency dedicated to the popular Pizza dish. Using the X11 Proof of Work algorithm, PIZZA can be sent anywhere instantly and for low fees. “

Buying and Selling Pizza

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pizza directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pizza should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pizza using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

