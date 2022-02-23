PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.600-$2.750 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.PNM Resources also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.450-$2.450 EPS.

Several brokerages recently commented on PNM. Barclays lowered their price target on PNM Resources from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho upped their target price on PNM Resources from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised PNM Resources from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $49.33.

Get PNM Resources alerts:

Shares of PNM stock traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $44.25. 26,979 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 780,439. PNM Resources has a fifty-two week low of $43.84 and a fifty-two week high of $50.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.05. PNM Resources had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 11.36%. As a group, research analysts expect that PNM Resources will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 24th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th will be paid a $0.347 dividend. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. This is a positive change from PNM Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. PNM Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.78%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PNM Resources by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 71,197 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,247,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of PNM Resources by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 115,310 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,259,000 after purchasing an additional 2,352 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of PNM Resources by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 159,548 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,276,000 after purchasing an additional 4,456 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of PNM Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of PNM Resources in the third quarter valued at $239,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.56% of the company’s stock.

About PNM Resources (Get Rating)

PNM Resources, Inc operates as an investor-owned holding company, which provides electricity and electric services in New Mexico and Texas. It operates through the following segments: Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM), Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP), and Corporate and Other. The PNM segment includes the retail electric utility operations of the company.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PNM Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PNM Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.