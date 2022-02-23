Point72 Asset Management L.P. Has $409,000 Stock Position in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. reduced its position in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) by 89.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,314 shares of the company’s stock after selling 118,486 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Trip.com Group were worth $409,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Trip.com Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $80,000. Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Trip.com Group during the third quarter worth approximately $85,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA lifted its position in Trip.com Group by 12.2% during the third quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 3,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Trip.com Group by 21.5% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alta Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Trip.com Group during the third quarter worth approximately $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TCOM. Barclays began coverage on shares of Trip.com Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Trip.com Group from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trip.com Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. New Street Research raised shares of Trip.com Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Trip.com Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.92.

Shares of NASDAQ:TCOM opened at $27.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.58 billion, a PE ratio of 83.79 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.61 and its 200-day moving average is $27.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Trip.com Group Limited has a 52 week low of $21.40 and a 52 week high of $45.19.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.80. The company had revenue of $831.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $808.93 million. Trip.com Group had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 0.43%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Trip.com Group Limited will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

Trip.com Group Ltd. engages in the provision of travel-related services. It provides hotel accommodations, airline tickets, packaged tours, corporate travel management services, property management systems and advertising services. The company was founded by Jian Zhang Liang, Min Fan, Nan Peng Shen and Qi Ji in June 1999 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

