Point72 Asset Management L.P. Invests $572,000 in Procept BioRobotics Corp (NASDAQ:PRCT)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Procept BioRobotics Corp (NASDAQ:PRCT) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $572,000.
Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Procept BioRobotics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Procept BioRobotics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $135,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Procept BioRobotics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Procept BioRobotics in the 3rd quarter valued at $352,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Procept BioRobotics in the 3rd quarter valued at $382,000. 62.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Several research firms recently commented on PRCT. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Procept BioRobotics from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Procept BioRobotics from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.83.
Procept BioRobotics Profile
PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation is a commercial-stage surgical robotics company. It focused on advancing patient care by developing transformative solutions in urology. The company develops, manufactures and sells the AquaBeam Robotic System, an advanced, image-guided, surgical robotic system for use in minimally-invasive urologic surgery with an initial focus on treating benign prostatic hyperplasia.
