Point72 Asset Management L.P. Invests $660,000 in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 9,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $660,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Lincoln National by 61.5% during the 3rd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 349,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,030,000 after purchasing an additional 133,050 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln National in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,837,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Lincoln National by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 49,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,423,000 after acquiring an additional 3,436 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 167,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,553,000 after buying an additional 24,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in Lincoln National by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 33,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Lincoln National alerts:

Shares of LNC opened at $68.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $70.16 and a 200-day moving average of $69.94. Lincoln National Co. has a one year low of $55.01 and a one year high of $77.57. The company has a market cap of $12.44 billion, a PE ratio of 9.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.19.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.70 billion. Lincoln National had a return on equity of 7.49% and a net margin of 7.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. Analysts expect that Lincoln National Co. will post 10.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 11th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 8th. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio is 24.39%.

A number of brokerages have commented on LNC. Piper Sandler upgraded Lincoln National from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $73.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Lincoln National in a report on Friday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on Lincoln National from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Lincoln National in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Lincoln National from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lincoln National currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.07.

Lincoln National Company Profile

Lincoln National Corp. is a holding company, which operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses through its subsidiary companies. It provides advice and solutions that help empower people to take charge of their financial lives with confidence and optimism. The company operates through the following segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, Group Protection, and Other Operations.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC).

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.