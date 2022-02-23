Point72 Asset Management L.P. Makes New Investment in VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 100,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VBI Vaccines by 433.0% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,448 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 6,863 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of VBI Vaccines during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of VBI Vaccines during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of VBI Vaccines during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of VBI Vaccines during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 43.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc sold 2,707,463 shares of VBI Vaccines stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.31, for a total value of $8,961,702.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

VBI Vaccines stock opened at $1.40 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.65. VBI Vaccines Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.34 and a 1 year high of $4.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $360.23 million, a P/E ratio of -5.38 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 4.42 and a current ratio of 4.49.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of VBI Vaccines in a report on Thursday, December 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of VBI Vaccines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 31st.

VBI Vaccines Profile

VBI Vaccines, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of infectious disease and immuno-oncology vaccines. The firm focuses on the prevention and treatment of hepatitis B through its product pipeline, the Sci-B-Vac and VBI-2601. It also develops enveloped virus-like particle (eVLP) platform technology, which allows the development of eVLP vaccines that closely mimic the target virus to elicit a potent immune response.

