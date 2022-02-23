Point72 Asset Management L.P. Sells 5,000 Shares of Graphite Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPH)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. trimmed its position in Graphite Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPH) by 50.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Graphite Bio were worth $82,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Graphite Bio by 5,887.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,884 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Graphite Bio in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Graphite Bio in the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Graphite Bio in the 3rd quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Graphite Bio in the 3rd quarter valued at $119,000. Institutional investors own 61.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Graphite Bio alerts:

Shares of Graphite Bio stock opened at $8.64 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.37. Graphite Bio, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.59 and a 1-year high of $34.00.

In other Graphite Bio news, major shareholder Biocapital L.P. Samsara purchased 54,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.24 per share, for a total transaction of $504,180.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 199,894 shares of company stock valued at $1,830,813. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on GRPH shares. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Graphite Bio in a research report on Sunday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Graphite Bio in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Graphite Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Graphite Bio has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.00.

Graphite Bio Company Profile

Graphite Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage gene editing company, engages in developing therapies for serious and life-threatening diseases in the United States. It offers GPH101, a gene-edited autologous hematopoietic stem cell product candidate to directly correct the mutation that causes sickle cell disease and restore normal adult hemoglobin expression; GPH201 for the treatment of X-linked severe combined immunodeficiency syndrome; and GPH301, a product candidate for the treatment of Gaucher disease, a genetic disorder that results in a deficiency in the glucocerebrosidase enzyme.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Graphite Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPH).

Receive News & Ratings for Graphite Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graphite Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.