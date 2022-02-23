Point72 Asset Management L.P. Takes $229,000 Position in Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE:PRTY)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE:PRTY) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 32,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRTY. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Party City Holdco by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 317,761 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,523,000 after buying an additional 16,053 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Party City Holdco in the 2nd quarter valued at about $268,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Party City Holdco by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,322,830 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $49,663,000 after buying an additional 763,188 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Party City Holdco by 97.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,810,977 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $16,896,000 after buying an additional 892,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Party City Holdco by 303.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,093,771 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $10,206,000 after buying an additional 822,673 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

PRTY opened at $4.23 on Wednesday. Party City Holdco Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.91 and a 12-month high of $11.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $474.71 million, a PE ratio of -5.49 and a beta of 3.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.30.

PRTY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on shares of Party City Holdco from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. TheStreet cut shares of Party City Holdco from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Party City Holdco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Party City Holdco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.42.

In other Party City Holdco news, major shareholder Clifford Sosin purchased 227,952 shares of Party City Holdco stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.45 per share, with a total value of $1,470,290.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired a total of 1,138,483 shares of company stock valued at $6,616,082 over the last three months. 2.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Party City Holdco Company Profile

Party City Holdco, Inc engages in the supply of decorated party goods. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment designs, manufactures, contracts for manufacture and distributes party goods, including paper and plastic tableware, metallic and latex balloons, Halloween and other costumes, accessories, novelties and stationery throughout the world.

