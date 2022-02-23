Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Buys New Shares in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 1,441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NHI. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in National Health Investors in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in National Health Investors in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in National Health Investors by 143.3% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in National Health Investors by 78.6% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in National Health Investors in the third quarter valued at $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.94% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NHI stock opened at $53.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $56.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.06 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 20.73 and a current ratio of 20.73. National Health Investors, Inc. has a one year low of $50.88 and a one year high of $78.56.
In related news, Director Robert T. Webb purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $52.86 per share, with a total value of $52,860.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert T. Webb purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $51.60 per share, for a total transaction of $103,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.55% of the company’s stock.
National Health Investors Company Profile
National Health Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage, and mezzanine financing of senior housing and medical investments. Its portfolio includes lease, mortgage and other note investments in independent living facilities, assisted living facilities, entrance-fee communities, senior living campuses, skilled nursing facilities, specialty hospitals, and medical office buildings.
