Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Cuts Holdings in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lessened its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) by 94.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 182 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,954 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $72,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FDS. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 122.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 41,633 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,436,000 after buying an additional 22,879 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 40.6% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 26,663 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,526,000 after buying an additional 7,702 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 4,804 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,897,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 4,614 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,821,000 after buying an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 0.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 68,082 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,877,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.43% of the company’s stock.

Get FactSet Research Systems alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on FDS. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $450.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $308.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $400.00 to $468.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Northcoast Research raised FactSet Research Systems from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $375.00 to $351.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, FactSet Research Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $434.00.

FDS stock opened at $404.15 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $15.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.81. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 52 week low of $294.21 and a 52 week high of $495.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $438.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $422.73. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $424.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $419.41 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 43.24% and a net margin of 24.94%. FactSet Research Systems’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.88 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 12.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.12%.

In other FactSet Research Systems news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.52, for a total transaction of $1,186,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

About FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS).

Receive News & Ratings for FactSet Research Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FactSet Research Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.