Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Decreases Holdings in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd decreased its position in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) by 87.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 902 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,123 shares during the quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $80,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ZG. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,250,359 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $287,917,000 after buying an additional 144,255 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,811,861 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $249,073,000 after buying an additional 95,638 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,260,913 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $154,500,000 after buying an additional 71,281 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 295,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,167,000 after buying an additional 59,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 244,417 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,948,000 after purchasing an additional 47,632 shares in the last quarter. 20.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Zillow Group alerts:

NASDAQ ZG opened at $57.82 on Wednesday. Zillow Group, Inc. has a one year low of $44.08 and a one year high of $178.53. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $55.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.46 and a beta of 1.44.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.48) by $1.06. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 4.36% and a negative return on equity of 3.07%. The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. Zillow Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 392.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Zillow Group, Inc. will post -2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. dropped their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $165.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Zillow Group from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Zillow Group from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Zillow Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zillow Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.75.

Zillow Group Profile

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG).

Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.