Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Makes New Investment in Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BRC. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Brady by 36.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 90,070 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,180,000 after acquiring an additional 24,270 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Brady during the second quarter worth about $200,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Brady by 39.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 836,987 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,905,000 after acquiring an additional 236,884 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Brady by 59.8% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 466,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,141,000 after acquiring an additional 174,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Brady by 5.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,199,986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $235,367,000 after acquiring an additional 204,798 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BRC opened at $45.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 18.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.82. Brady Co. has a 1-year low of $45.31 and a 1-year high of $61.76.

Brady (NYSE:BRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70. Brady had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 15.07%. The business had revenue of $318.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Brady Co. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. Brady’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.00%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brady from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Brady from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th.

Brady Corp. engages in the manufacture and market of specialty materials and identification solutions that determines and protects premises, products, and people. The firm operates through the Identification Solutions (IDS) and Workplace Safety (WPS) segments. The IDS segment offers industrial and healthcare identification products.

