Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Purchases 2,254 Shares of Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK) by 3,045.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,254 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Trustmark were worth $75,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trustmark by 25.2% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 13,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 2,753 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of Trustmark by 0.6% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 61,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,965,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Trustmark by 5.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Trustmark by 202.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 330,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,634,000 after acquiring an additional 221,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Trustmark during the third quarter worth about $215,000. Institutional investors own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Trustmark stock opened at $31.94 on Wednesday. Trustmark Co. has a one year low of $28.81 and a one year high of $36.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.01. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 0.95.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.07). Trustmark had a net margin of 21.80% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The business had revenue of $149.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Trustmark Co. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Trustmark’s payout ratio is presently 39.32%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Trustmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 30th.

Trustmark Company Profile

Trustmark Corp. is a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking, wealth management and insurance solutions. It operates through the following segments: General Banking, Wealth Management and Insurance. The General Banking segment offers traditional banking products & services, including commercial and consumer banking services, such as checking accounts, savings programs, overdraft facilities, commercial, installment & real estate loans, home equity loans, lines of credit, drive-in & night deposit services and safe deposit facilities.

