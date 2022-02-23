Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Takes $62,000 Position in Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 58.7% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield during the 2nd quarter valued at about $91,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 53.0% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,965 shares in the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield during the 3rd quarter valued at about $109,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield in the second quarter worth about $126,000. Institutional investors own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on CWK. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $21.75 to $23.75 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cushman & Wakefield from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.71.

NYSE CWK opened at $22.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.42. Cushman & Wakefield plc has a 52-week low of $14.23 and a 52-week high of $23.25.

In related news, Chairman W Brett White sold 186,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.94, for a total transaction of $4,087,509.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Drone Holding Gp I. Ltd Pagac sold 5,797,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.35, for a total transaction of $117,982,075.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,993,949 shares of company stock valued at $122,299,586 over the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cushman & Wakefield Plc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA); and Asia Pacific (APAC). The Americas segment consists of operations located in the United States, Canada and key markets in Latin America.

