Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Takes $67,000 Position in Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Renasant by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,162,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $150,050,000 after buying an additional 556,323 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Renasant by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,001,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $240,062,000 after buying an additional 157,261 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Renasant by 56.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 259,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,361,000 after buying an additional 93,811 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Renasant by 3,236.1% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 88,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,208,000 after buying an additional 86,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Renasant by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 569,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,531,000 after buying an additional 70,518 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.55% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Renasant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, January 1st.

Shares of Renasant stock opened at $36.00 on Wednesday. Renasant Co. has a 1 year low of $32.06 and a 1 year high of $46.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s fifty day moving average is $37.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.06.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. Renasant had a net margin of 25.28% and a return on equity of 7.64%. The company had revenue of $159.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.73 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. Renasant’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Renasant Co. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. Renasant’s payout ratio is 28.30%.

Renasant Company Profile

Renasant Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial, fiduciary, and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banks, Insurance, Wealth Management, and Other. The Community Banks segment delivers banking and financial services to individuals and small to medium sized businesses including checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, interim construction loans, specialty commercial lending, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

