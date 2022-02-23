Polymath (POLY) Achieves Market Capitalization of $316.14 Million

Polymath (CURRENCY:POLY) traded up 2.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 23rd. Over the last seven days, Polymath has traded down 21.3% against the dollar. One Polymath coin can currently be bought for about $0.35 or 0.00000934 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Polymath has a market capitalization of $316.14 million and $9.40 million worth of Polymath was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000345 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $108.15 or 0.00287097 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00016285 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001372 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000590 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002115 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Polymath Profile

Polymath (CRYPTO:POLY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 4th, 2015. Polymath’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 898,550,830 coins. Polymath’s official Twitter account is @polybitco . The official website for Polymath is www.polymath.network . The Reddit community for Polymath is /r/polymathnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Polymath’s official message board is blog.polymath.network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Polymath Network is a blockchain-based system to coordinate and incentivize participants to collaborate and launch financial products on the blockchain. The Polymath team aims to create a standard token protocol which embeds defined requirements into the tokens themselves to ease the primary issuance and secondary trading of blockchain securities tokens. “

Polymath Coin Trading

