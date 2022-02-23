PotCoin (POT) Trading 8.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days

PotCoin (CURRENCY:POT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 23rd. In the last week, PotCoin has traded 8.1% lower against the dollar. PotCoin has a market capitalization of $1.46 million and $127.00 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PotCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0064 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38,660.11 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,709.07 or 0.07007416 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $109.83 or 0.00284090 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00016012 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $300.27 or 0.00776682 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.61 or 0.00071406 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00008186 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $153.93 or 0.00398174 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.96 or 0.00219754 BTC.

PotCoin Profile

PotCoin (POT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 227,396,699 coins. The official message board for PotCoin is steemit.com/@potcoin . The official website for PotCoin is www.potcoin.com . The Reddit community for PotCoin is /r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @PotCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin is another scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds. “

Buying and Selling PotCoin

