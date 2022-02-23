PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Stock Position Lowered by Corient Capital Partners LLC

Corient Capital Partners LLC lessened its position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 35.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,462 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,375 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PPG. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $94,092,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 140.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 876,200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $125,305,000 after purchasing an additional 512,350 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,591,113 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $227,544,000 after purchasing an additional 283,110 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,232,434 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $176,250,000 after purchasing an additional 263,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,554,865 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $263,969,000 after purchasing an additional 237,393 shares in the last quarter. 78.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PPG opened at $146.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $34.82 billion, a PE ratio of 24.40, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $160.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $158.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.42. PPG Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $132.10 and a twelve month high of $182.97.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 25.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.27%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PPG. StockNews.com raised PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of PPG Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of PPG Industries in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of PPG Industries in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of PPG Industries from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $178.77.

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of coatings, specialty materials, and glass products. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment consists of the refinish, aerospace, protective and marine, and architectural coatings businesses.

