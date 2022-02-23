Premium Brands (TSE:PBH) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $128.81

Premium Brands Holdings Co. (TSE:PBH) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$128.81 and traded as low as C$121.53. Premium Brands shares last traded at C$121.83, with a volume of 42,596 shares traded.

PBH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Premium Brands from C$129.00 to C$135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Premium Brands from C$123.00 to C$126.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Premium Brands from C$150.00 to C$160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Premium Brands to C$155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Cormark boosted their price target on shares of Premium Brands from C$155.00 to C$160.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Premium Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$148.00.

Get Premium Brands alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.58. The stock has a market cap of C$5.39 billion and a P/E ratio of 43.84. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$123.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$128.72.

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides meat products and snacks, deli products, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, salads and kettle products, entrees, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, muffins, breads, pastas, and baking and sushi products, as well as processed meat products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Premium Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premium Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.