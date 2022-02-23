Primerica (NYSE:PRI) Price Target Cut to $159.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $175.00 to $159.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Primerica from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Primerica from $197.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Primerica in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a hold rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Primerica in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Primerica in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They set a market perform rating and a $163.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Primerica has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $160.86.

Shares of PRI opened at $134.08 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $150.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.21. Primerica has a 52-week low of $133.29 and a 52-week high of $179.51. The firm has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.22 by ($0.28). Primerica had a net margin of 16.97% and a return on equity of 22.60%. The business had revenue of $724.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $713.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Primerica will post 11.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This is a boost from Primerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.06%.

Primerica declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, November 17th that allows the company to repurchase $275.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, President Peter W. Schneider sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.11, for a total value of $521,885.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.56, for a total value of $221,340.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRI. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Primerica by 68.0% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Primerica by 1,204.7% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Primerica during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Primerica during the third quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Primerica by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. 89.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Primerica

Primerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial products to middle-income households. It operates through the following segments: Term Life Insurance, Investment and Savings Products, and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment includes underwriting profits in the in-force book of term life insurance policies.

