Private Asset Management Inc. Has $4.57 Million Stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Private Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 18,206 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the quarter. Private Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $4,569,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RNC Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,937,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 98,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,750,000 after purchasing an additional 4,076 shares during the last quarter. First American Bank lifted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. First American Bank now owns 29,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,178,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,815,000. 69.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Constellation Brands from $238.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Constellation Brands from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Argus lifted their price objective on Constellation Brands from $272.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Constellation Brands from $254.00 to $303.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised Constellation Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.17.

STZ stock traded down $0.93 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $216.01. 13,758 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,148,746. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.99 billion, a PE ratio of -723.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.18. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $207.35 and a 52 week high of $258.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $240.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $226.82.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. Constellation Brands had a positive return on equity of 15.03% and a negative net margin of 0.56%. Constellation Brands’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.09 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.141 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is presently -310.00%.

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

