Private Asset Management Inc. Sells 229 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Private Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,390 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 229 shares during the period. Private Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $2,870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Union Pacific in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Union Pacific in the third quarter worth approximately $67,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Union Pacific in the third quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 69.7% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 314 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.76% of the company’s stock.

UNP stock traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $245.91. 41,177 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,258,806. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $246.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $233.08. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $195.68 and a 12 month high of $256.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.75, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.20.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.61 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 44.50% and a net margin of 29.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.44%.

Union Pacific announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback 100,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the railroad operator to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several brokerages have recently commented on UNP. Stephens increased their price objective on Union Pacific from $257.00 to $278.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Union Pacific from $264.00 to $271.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Citigroup increased their price target on Union Pacific from $245.00 to $287.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Union Pacific from $290.00 to $285.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on Union Pacific from $236.00 to $257.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $262.33.

In other news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total value of $614,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.21, for a total value of $1,801,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

