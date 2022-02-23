Procore Technologies (NASDAQ:PCOR) Price Target Cut to $100.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Procore Technologies (NASDAQ:PCOR) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $115.00 to $100.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 59.03% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on PCOR. Barclays dropped their target price on Procore Technologies from $113.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Procore Technologies from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Procore Technologies from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Procore Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Procore Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.00.

Shares of NASDAQ PCOR opened at $62.88 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a current ratio of 3.74. Procore Technologies has a one year low of $56.00 and a one year high of $108.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is $70.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.37.

Procore Technologies (NASDAQ:PCOR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15). The company had revenue of $146.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.21 million. Procore Technologies had a negative net margin of 50.62% and a negative return on equity of 51.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Procore Technologies will post -1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP William Fred Fleming, Jr. sold 500 shares of Procore Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.13, for a total transaction of $41,565.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Patricia L. Wadors sold 25,231 shares of Procore Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.20, for a total value of $2,048,757.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,937 shares of company stock valued at $4,579,581 over the last ninety days.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Centiva Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Procore Technologies by 4.1% in the third quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 4,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of Procore Technologies by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Procore Technologies by 7.1% in the third quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 3,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Procore Technologies by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Procore Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. 76.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products. The company enables stakeholders in the construction industry, such as owners, general contractors, specialty contractors, architects, and engineers, to collaborate on construction projects.

