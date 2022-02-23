Profound Medical (TSE:PRN) Receives Buy Rating from Raymond James

Raymond James restated their buy rating on shares of Profound Medical (TSE:PRN) in a research report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Raymond James currently has a C$23.00 price objective on the stock.
Profound Medical stock opened at C$12.78 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$13.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$15.80. Profound Medical has a fifty-two week low of C$11.26 and a fifty-two week high of C$30.45. The firm has a market capitalization of C$265.43 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 24.26 and a quick ratio of 22.29.
Profound Medical Company Profile
See Also
- The Purely Technical Reason Oil Will Hit $122
- 4 Best 5G Stocks to Invest in
- Institutions Shed Macy’s … Too Soon
- Tyson Foods Stock is Clucking Ahead
- Home Depot Could Shed Another 17% Before Hitting Bottom
Receive News & Ratings for Profound Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Profound Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.