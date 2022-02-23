Profound Medical (TSE:PRN) Receives Buy Rating from Raymond James

Raymond James restated their buy rating on shares of Profound Medical (TSE:PRN) in a research report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Raymond James currently has a C$23.00 price objective on the stock.

Profound Medical stock opened at C$12.78 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$13.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$15.80. Profound Medical has a fifty-two week low of C$11.26 and a fifty-two week high of C$30.45. The firm has a market capitalization of C$265.43 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 24.26 and a quick ratio of 22.29.

Profound Medical Company Profile

Profound Medical Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company that develops magnetic resonance guided ablation procedures for treatment of prostate disease, uterine fibroids, and palliative pain treatment in Canada, Germany, the United States, and Finland. Its lead product TULSA-PRO system used for magnetic resonance imaging scanner in hospitals and treatment facilities.

