Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Shares Sold by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC reduced its stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,047,202 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 278,175 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $256,693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Prologis by 69.0% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,222,551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,156,785,000 after purchasing an additional 3,766,367 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Prologis by 30.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,634,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $792,990,000 after buying an additional 1,552,532 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Prologis by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,936,837 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $995,519,000 after purchasing an additional 742,493 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Prologis by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,812,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $336,121,000 after purchasing an additional 437,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Prologis by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,310,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $540,648,000 after purchasing an additional 351,510 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PLD opened at $142.37 on Wednesday. Prologis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $94.14 and a 1 year high of $169.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $155.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $145.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.35 billion, a PE ratio of 36.13, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.81.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $1.07. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 61.77% and a return on equity of 7.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th. Prologis’s payout ratio is 63.96%.

Several research firms have commented on PLD. StockNews.com raised shares of Prologis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Prologis from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Prologis from $158.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Prologis from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Prologis currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.92.

In other news, Director William D. Zollars sold 1,955 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.26, for a total transaction of $317,218.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Prologis Profile

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

