ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.19), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $246.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.27 million. ProPetro had a negative return on equity of 5.49% and a negative net margin of 9.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 59.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.13) earnings per share.

ProPetro stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.94. 1,172,456 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 882,507. ProPetro has a 1-year low of $6.39 and a 1-year high of $13.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of -15.51 and a beta of 3.08.

In other ProPetro news, Director Spencer D. Armour III sold 32,931 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.86, for a total transaction of $357,630.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of ProPetro by 250.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 681,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,244,000 after buying an additional 486,926 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ProPetro by 41.2% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,520,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,115,000 after buying an additional 443,839 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ProPetro by 47.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 568,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,602,000 after buying an additional 182,689 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ProPetro by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,231,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,975,000 after buying an additional 118,209 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of ProPetro by 141.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 89,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after buying an additional 52,569 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ProPetro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th.

ProPetro Holding Corp. is an oilfield services company that engages in the provision of hydraulic fracturing and other complementary services. It operates through the following segments: Hydraulic Fracturing, Cementing, Coil Tubing, Flowback, and Drilling. The Hydraulic Fracturing segment intends to optimize hydrocarbon flow paths during the completion phase of horizontal shale wellbores.

