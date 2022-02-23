ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.19), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $246.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.27 million. ProPetro had a negative return on equity of 5.49% and a negative net margin of 9.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 59.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.13) earnings per share.
ProPetro stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.94. 1,172,456 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 882,507. ProPetro has a 1-year low of $6.39 and a 1-year high of $13.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of -15.51 and a beta of 3.08.
In other ProPetro news, Director Spencer D. Armour III sold 32,931 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.86, for a total transaction of $357,630.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ProPetro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th.
ProPetro Company Profile
ProPetro Holding Corp. is an oilfield services company that engages in the provision of hydraulic fracturing and other complementary services. It operates through the following segments: Hydraulic Fracturing, Cementing, Coil Tubing, Flowback, and Drilling. The Hydraulic Fracturing segment intends to optimize hydrocarbon flow paths during the completion phase of horizontal shale wellbores.
