ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ:PRPH) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ:PRPH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $7.75 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “ProPhase Labs, Inc., formerly known as The Quigley Corporation, is a manufacturer, marketer and distributor of a diversified range of homeopathic and health products that are offered to the general public. The Company’s mission is to develop and market natural health care pharmaceuticals and nutriceuticals that offer pioneering new options to improve patient treatment results. Its consumer health products, marketed through ProPhase Labs and certain subsidiaries, include the original COLD-EEZE®, a zinc gluconate glycine product. COLD-EEZE® family of lozenges and sugar free tablets reduce the severity and duration of the common cold. Its customers include wholesalers and distributors, as well as independent and chain food, drug and mass merchandise stores and pharmacies. ProPhase Labs is also engaged in the research and development of potential natural base health products along with supplements and cosmeceuticals for human and veterinary use. The Company is headquartered in Doylestown, Pennsylvania. “

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on PRPH. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ProPhase Labs in a research report on Tuesday. They set a sell rating on the stock. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of ProPhase Labs from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ProPhase Labs has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.38.

Shares of NASDAQ PRPH opened at $6.75 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.56, a current ratio of 4.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. ProPhase Labs has a 52 week low of $4.41 and a 52 week high of $8.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.17 and its 200 day moving average is $6.26.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRPH. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of ProPhase Labs by 354.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 8,262 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of ProPhase Labs by 261.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 466,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,891,000 after buying an additional 337,232 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of ProPhase Labs by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 102,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after buying an additional 21,622 shares during the period. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of ProPhase Labs in the 2nd quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of ProPhase Labs in the 2nd quarter worth about $177,000. 10.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ProPhase Labs, Inc is a medical science and technology company. It engages in the research, development, manufacture, distribution, marketing, and sale of over-the-counter consumer healthcare products and dietary supplements. The firm operates through the following business segments: Diagnostic Services and Consumer Products.

