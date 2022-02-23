Proton (XPR) Achieves Market Capitalization of $102.49 Million

Proton (CURRENCY:XPR) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 23rd. Proton has a total market capitalization of $102.49 million and $4.77 million worth of Proton was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Proton has traded 18.1% lower against the dollar. One Proton coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0108 or 0.00000028 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Proton

Proton (CRYPTO:XPR) is a coin. It was first traded on October 2nd, 2018. Proton’s total supply is 12,393,504,229 coins and its circulating supply is 9,484,293,013 coins. The official message board for Proton is medium.com/protonchain/proton-xid-915bda660817 . Proton’s official Twitter account is @Permian_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Proton is https://reddit.com/r/ProtonChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Proton is www.protonchain.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Proton (XPR) is a new public blockchain and smart contract platform designed for both consumer applications and peer-peer payments. It is built around a secure identity and financial settlements layer that allows users to directly link real identity and fiat accounts, pull funds and buy crypto, and use that crypto seamlessly in apps. “

