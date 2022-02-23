Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Reduces Position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. cut its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 76.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 513 shares during the quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $76,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDY. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 90.0% during the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 95 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 53.2% during the third quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $96,000.
NYSEARCA:MDY opened at $473.39 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $494.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $499.86. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 52-week low of $438.81 and a 52-week high of $533.57.
SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.
