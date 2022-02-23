Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Sells 30,681 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 97.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 740 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 30,681 shares during the period. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in American Express were worth $124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of American Express by 0.7% during the third quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,467 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in American Express by 1.7% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,373 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Express by 6.1% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,015 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 1.5% during the third quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 4,057 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $679,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its position in shares of American Express by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 255 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 83.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Express alerts:

Shares of AXP stock opened at $192.44 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. American Express has a 12 month low of $133.79 and a 12 month high of $199.55. The stock has a market cap of $146.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $175.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $171.31.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The payment services company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $12.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.55 billion. American Express had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 33.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.76 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that American Express will post 9.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th were paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 6th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.22%.

In other American Express news, insider Laureen Seeger sold 30,808 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.57, for a total value of $5,408,960.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 267,656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.60, for a total transaction of $47,803,361.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 440,177 shares of company stock worth $81,094,533. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

AXP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of American Express from $206.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of American Express from $190.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on American Express from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on American Express from $211.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on American Express from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Express presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $195.50.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.