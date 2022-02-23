Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Trims Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 81.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,135 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,252 shares during the period. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MRK. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 187,897,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,112,965,000 after purchasing an additional 741,796 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 49,559,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,722,381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152,241 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 39,262,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,948,995,000 after purchasing an additional 457,650 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,289,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,044,534,000 after purchasing an additional 3,832,086 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 100.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 25,872,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,971,651,000 after purchasing an additional 12,948,754 shares during the period. 72.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MRK. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $102.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $105.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.88.

Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $75.95 on Wednesday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.89 and a fifty-two week high of $91.40. The company has a market capitalization of $191.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.78, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $78.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.34. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 49.51% and a net margin of 26.02%. The business had revenue of $13.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 53.70%.

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

