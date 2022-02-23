PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.24 EPS

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.79) by ($0.24), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $165.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.08 million. PTC Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 92.43% and a negative return on equity of 169.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.08) earnings per share. PTC Therapeutics updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

PTC Therapeutics stock traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.45. The company had a trading volume of 509,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 828,877. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.27. PTC Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $34.85 and a 12-month high of $60.61. The company’s fifty day moving average is $40.56 and its 200-day moving average is $39.68. The company has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.93 and a beta of 0.90.

Several analysts have commented on PTCT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PTC Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.75.

In other news, insider Neil Gregory Almstead sold 756 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.52, for a total transaction of $29,121.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Mark Elliott Boulding sold 17,935 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.03, for a total value of $807,613.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 38,039 shares of company stock worth $1,652,174. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 149,262 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,944,000 after purchasing an additional 1,576 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 91,503 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,645,000 after purchasing an additional 1,982 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 60,605 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,413,000 after purchasing an additional 2,994 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 118.1% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 12,436 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 6,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 94,410 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,760,000 after purchasing an additional 7,548 shares in the last quarter.

About PTC Therapeutics

PTC Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and commercialization of clinically differentiated medicines. It focuses on the development of new treatments for multiple therapeutic areas, including rare diseases and oncology. The firm’s portfolio includes Translarna, Emflaza, Tegsedi, Waylivra, and Evrysdi.

