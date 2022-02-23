Puma (ETR:PUM) Given a €123.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts

Puma (ETR:PUM) has been assigned a €123.00 ($139.77) price target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 38.76% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on PUM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €145.00 ($164.77) target price on Puma in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €106.00 ($120.45) target price on Puma in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Baader Bank set a €110.00 ($125.00) price target on Puma in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €134.00 ($152.27) price target on Puma in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €108.00 ($122.73) price target on Puma in a report on Monday, January 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €115.78 ($131.57).

ETR:PUM opened at €88.64 ($100.73) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.52, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €97.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of €102.33. Puma has a one year low of €80.32 ($91.27) and a one year high of €115.40 ($131.14). The company has a market capitalization of $13.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.62.

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas and, the Asia Pacific. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, handball, rugby, volleyball, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports.

