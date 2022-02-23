Puma (ETR:PUM) Given a €125.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Puma (ETR:PUM) has been assigned a €125.00 ($142.05) price objective by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 41.02% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €123.00 ($139.77) target price on Puma in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €145.00 ($164.77) target price on Puma in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group set a €108.00 ($122.73) target price on Puma in a report on Monday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €134.00 ($152.27) price target on Puma in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Baader Bank set a €110.00 ($125.00) price target on Puma in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Puma has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €115.78 ($131.57).

PUM opened at €88.64 ($100.73) on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of €97.34 and a 200 day moving average price of €102.33. Puma has a twelve month low of €80.32 ($91.27) and a twelve month high of €115.40 ($131.14). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.52, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market cap of $13.26 billion and a P/E ratio of 40.62.

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas and, the Asia Pacific. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, handball, rugby, volleyball, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports.

