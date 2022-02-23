Q1 2022 Earnings Estimate for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a report released on Thursday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.61 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.49. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.12 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.78 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.37 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.27 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.91 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.95 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on WH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. StockNews.com downgraded Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.33.

WH opened at $84.75 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.08. The company has a market capitalization of $7.90 billion, a PE ratio of 42.39 and a beta of 1.70. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a 1 year low of $60.86 and a 1 year high of $93.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $392.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $384.75 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 23.01% and a net margin of 12.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 EPS.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WH. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 75.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,165,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,093,000 after purchasing an additional 929,501 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,940,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,266,000 after purchasing an additional 884,079 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 1,485.3% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 712,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,488,000 after purchasing an additional 667,308 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 60.9% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,626,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,572,000 after purchasing an additional 615,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 1,081.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 628,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,525,000 after purchasing an additional 575,453 shares in the last quarter. 92.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO Nicola Rossi sold 16,873 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.65, for a total transaction of $1,512,664.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Paul F. Cash sold 1,232 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.24, for a total value of $100,087.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc engages in the franchise and operation of hotels under the Wyndham brand. It operates through the following segments: Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management. The Hotel Franchising segment offers licenses of brand names and associated trademarks to hotel owners under long-term franchise agreements.

