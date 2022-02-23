Q1 2022 Earnings Forecast for Community Health Systems, Inc. Issued By Seaport Res Ptn (NYSE:CYH)

Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn cut their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Community Health Systems in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. France now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.14 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.24.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. Community Health Systems had a net margin of 1.87% and a negative return on equity of 20.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on CYH. Bank of America raised shares of Community Health Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Community Health Systems from $12.00 to $14.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Community Health Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.89.

NYSE:CYH opened at $9.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.73, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.72. Community Health Systems has a 1-year low of $7.89 and a 1-year high of $17.04.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Community Health Systems by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,423,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,059,000 after purchasing an additional 514,904 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Community Health Systems by 21.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,923,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,572,000 after acquiring an additional 693,184 shares during the last quarter. Kylin Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Community Health Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $50,952,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Community Health Systems by 3.8% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,776,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,489,000 after purchasing an additional 102,339 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Community Health Systems by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,073,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,592,000 after buying an additional 56,574 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

Community Health Systems, Inc engages in the management and operations of hospitals. It operates general acute care hospitals and related healthcare entities that provide inpatient and outpatient healthcare services. The company was founded in March 1985 and is headquartered in Franklin, TN.

