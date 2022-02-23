Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for ACV Auctions Inc. Lowered by Analyst (NASDAQ:ACVA)

ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for ACV Auctions in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Colantuoni now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.22) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.20). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for ACV Auctions’ Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.77) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.16) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.29) EPS.

Get ACV Auctions alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on ACV Auctions from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on ACV Auctions in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial began coverage on ACV Auctions in a report on Friday, October 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on ACV Auctions from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ACV Auctions from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.86.

Shares of ACVA stock opened at $12.74 on Monday. ACV Auctions has a 1 year low of $10.30 and a 1 year high of $37.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.34. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion and a PE ratio of -14.16.

ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.01. ACV Auctions had a negative return on equity of 13.28% and a negative net margin of 21.89%. The business had revenue of $100.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.27 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in ACV Auctions during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in ACV Auctions in the second quarter valued at approximately $318,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in ACV Auctions by 33.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,543,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,564,000 after buying an additional 383,862 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in ACV Auctions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,557,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in ACV Auctions during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $947,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.93% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Robert P. Goodman sold 11,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.30, for a total transaction of $249,998.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Brian Hirsch sold 194,808 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total value of $4,188,372.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 367,361 shares of company stock worth $7,784,430 over the last 90 days.

ACV Auctions Company Profile

ACV Auctions, Inc, operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. It also provides data services that offer transparent and accurate vehicle information to customers. ACV Auctions, Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Buffalo, New York.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ACV Auctions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACV Auctions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.