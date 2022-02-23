Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN) Cut by Analyst

Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Golden Entertainment in a report released on Friday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.49 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.52. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Golden Entertainment’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.88 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.94 EPS.

Get Golden Entertainment alerts:

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.07). Golden Entertainment had a net margin of 12.18% and a return on equity of 49.66%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.44) EPS.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on GDEN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Golden Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Golden Entertainment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Golden Entertainment from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of Golden Entertainment from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Macquarie raised their price target on shares of Golden Entertainment from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.67.

GDEN opened at $51.74 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 2.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.88. Golden Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $21.19 and a fifty-two week high of $59.32.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDEN. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Golden Entertainment by 52.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 37,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,915,000 after purchasing an additional 13,070 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Golden Entertainment by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Golden Entertainment by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 25,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,273,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Golden Entertainment by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 113,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,756,000 after buying an additional 13,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Golden Entertainment by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 20,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 2,724 shares during the last quarter. 60.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Golden Entertainment Company Profile

Golden Entertainment, Inc engages in the development, finance, management, and ownership of casino properties. It operates through the Distributed Gaming and Casinos segments. The Distributed Gaming segment is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of slots and amusement devices in non-casino locations such as grocery stores, convenience stores, liquor stores, restaurants, bars, and taverns, and the operation of wholly-owned branded taverns targeting local patrons.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.